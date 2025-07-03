AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $205,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,609.14. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $196,860.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,981.60. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.25 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

AllianceBernstein Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of AB stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.36 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

