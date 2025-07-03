Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.60. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $106.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,004,273.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,079.75. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $918,981.18. The trade was a 26.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

