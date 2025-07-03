AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,408.40. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $110.35 on Thursday. AGCO Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $110.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.17.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.87%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.