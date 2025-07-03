Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.17. Affimed shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 22,992,435 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFMD. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $0.39 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $0.10 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Affimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Affimed stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.14% of Affimed at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

