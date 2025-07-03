Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.73 and last traded at $76.67, with a volume of 363670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Compass Point cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Acushnet in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Acushnet Trading Up 3.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $703.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.82 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Acushnet by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 61.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 91,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth $352,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

