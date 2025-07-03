Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 160.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABSI. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Shares of ABSI opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $343.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.01. Absci has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.33.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 53.69% and a negative net margin of 2,232.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Absci will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Absci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the first quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Absci in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

