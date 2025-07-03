ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABM. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $168,924.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,208.16. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 37,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $1,941,094.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 369,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,884.72. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,227. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 28,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

