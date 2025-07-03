Able Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,506 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Able Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

