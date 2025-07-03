Able Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMOM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,633,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,662,000 after buying an additional 1,529,605 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,444,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 171,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2,881.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 174,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 168,780 shares during the period.

Shares of JMOM stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $64.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

