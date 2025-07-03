Able Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Able Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,711,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5,296.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 912,463 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 687,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,584 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 981.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 585,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after buying an additional 531,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,229,000.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.82 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

