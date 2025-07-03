Able Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,353,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 942.4% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 262,362 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 46,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.50.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.