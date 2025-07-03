Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Okta by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,583,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,414,000 after purchasing an additional 938,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $234,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,385,000 after purchasing an additional 135,110 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,135.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,630 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,021.28. The trade was a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,000. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,935 shares of company stock worth $1,100,347. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.59.

Okta Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $98.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 155.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.82. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

