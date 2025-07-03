Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 426.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 3,582.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 343.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orix Corp Ads alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orix Corp Ads from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Orix Corp Ads Stock Performance

Shares of IX opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. Orix Corp Ads has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orix Corp Ads Company Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orix Corp Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orix Corp Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.