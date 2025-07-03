Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

NYSE FDX opened at $239.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.94. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

