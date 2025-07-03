Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 594 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $135.01 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

