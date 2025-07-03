Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,308 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 128,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 96.2% in the first quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 313,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 246,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $61.26.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

