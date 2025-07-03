Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 118 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of RSG opened at $237.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.82 and a 52 week high of $258.75.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.68.

Get Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.