Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 515 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $1,150,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,821,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.5%

BK opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.19 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

