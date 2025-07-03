9,996 Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wayfair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Wayfair by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Trading Up 8.2%

W opened at $56.27 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.10.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 179,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $9,448,994.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,453,573. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 180,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $9,515,792.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 236,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,022.53. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,067 shares of company stock valued at $31,829,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Argus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

