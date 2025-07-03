750 Shares in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Purchased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Heico by 219,129.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,285,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224,106 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter valued at $110,503,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Heico by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth $71,030,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heico by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 162,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.36, for a total transaction of $10,442,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 122,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,458,696.92. This represents a 22.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total transaction of $106,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $448,650. The trade was a 19.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,056 shares of company stock worth $22,699,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $280.00 target price on Heico and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Heico from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $352.00 price target on shares of Heico and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Heico Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $318.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Heico Corporation has a 1-year low of $216.68 and a 1-year high of $328.64.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.61%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

