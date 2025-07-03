48,695 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.48 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.09 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.