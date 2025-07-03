4,765 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $2,664,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of BATS:BJAN opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

