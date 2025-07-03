38,032 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 38,032 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,209 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 41,155 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.74%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $1.0492 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.