38,032 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 38,032 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,209 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 41,155 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $1.0492 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Argus upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
