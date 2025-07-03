2,000 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Bought by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 24,112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 110,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 109,952 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,311,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a market cap of $240.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

