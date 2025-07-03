1,714 Shares in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in RTX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 30,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 172,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 12.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 6.6% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $144.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.88. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.42 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

