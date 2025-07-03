1,663 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Purchased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 9.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $162.59 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.46.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

