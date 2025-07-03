1,443 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $3,943,892,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Welltower by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,495,000 after buying an additional 2,939,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,388,151,000 after buying an additional 2,612,044 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Welltower by 23,204.3% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,891,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 17,343.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Welltower Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $150.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.92 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The company has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

