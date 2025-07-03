1,187 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $198.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $202.18.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

