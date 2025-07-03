11,800 Shares in Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM) Purchased by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Titan America in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Titan America from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Titan America in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Titan America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Titan America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Get Titan America alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTAM

Titan America Price Performance

Shares of Titan America stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56. Titan America SA has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $392.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.96 million. Titan America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Titan America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th.

Titan America Profile

(Free Report)

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Titan America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.