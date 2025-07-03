10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 251.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 817.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $2,739,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Adam Taich sold 4,044 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $33,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 331,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,180.40. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $77,546.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,083,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,994,087.50. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,872 shares of company stock worth $173,238 over the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXG stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.03. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $24.76.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.91 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

