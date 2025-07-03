10,003 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 79.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,539.17. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently -16.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.