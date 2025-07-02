Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 190.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZVRA. JMP Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.05% and a negative net margin of 226.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,615,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 476,032 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 462.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after buying an additional 3,001,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 82.4% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 649,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

