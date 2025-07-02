Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Takes $706,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 131,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day moving average is $91.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

