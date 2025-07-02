Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 75.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 2,493 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $226,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.5%

NSC opened at $262.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.31. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

