Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 128,200.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $92.52. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

