Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,149 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 15.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVXL. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.