Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,400 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICL Group by 754.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

ICL Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 175,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,069. ICL Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

