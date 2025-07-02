Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Perrigo comprises 1.4% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Perrigo by 6,828.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,845,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,989,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,557,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 50,728 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Perrigo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,573,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,502,000 after buying an additional 941,667 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. 58,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 0.45. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRGO

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.