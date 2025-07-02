Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 193,924,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 72,532,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Down 5.0%
The firm has a market cap of £1.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.19.
Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.
About Wishbone Gold
Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
