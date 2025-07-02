Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,033,000. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 3.5% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 456,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after acquiring an additional 38,058 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.2%

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $542.65 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $546.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.31.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.78.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

