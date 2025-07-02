Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Williams-Sonoma worth $44,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 123.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE WSM opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays set a $166.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,002.65. This trade represents a 32.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,915 shares of company stock worth $7,527,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

