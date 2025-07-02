Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,014 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 337,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,004 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 139,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 121,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $83.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

