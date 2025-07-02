Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.1% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,024,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,822.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,245,000 after buying an additional 1,584,428 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $206.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $207.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

