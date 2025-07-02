Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 3.0% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after purchasing an additional 922,650,274 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230,349 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after buying an additional 6,721,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,346,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.426 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

