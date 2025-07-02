Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.30. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 282,476 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $751.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 69.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

