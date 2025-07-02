What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for AXSM Q1 Earnings?

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.46. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,674.52. This represents a 81.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $602,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.