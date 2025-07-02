What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for LEXX Q1 Earnings?

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lexaria Bioscience in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lexaria Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Lexaria Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEXX opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lexaria Bioscience ( NASDAQ:LEXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,784.03% and a negative return on equity of 111.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 549,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 139,216 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lexaria Bioscience by 122.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lexaria Bioscience by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lexaria Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lexaria Bioscience by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

