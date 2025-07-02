Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $97.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.38.

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $98.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

