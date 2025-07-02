Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.18.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.
Welltower Price Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,943,892,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,204,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,062,495,000 after buying an additional 2,939,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Welltower by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622,384 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
