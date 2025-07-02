WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $808.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.27, for a total transaction of $325,160.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,740.89. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total transaction of $365,837.91. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,839,129.05. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,095 shares of company stock worth $93,076,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $719.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $747.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $647.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

